Live, pop-up concerts and local art being showcased in Victoria this summer

People will see surprise serenades at 16 locations throughout the summer

The City of Victoria is hoping to ring in the summer by celebrating local art and offering some distanced, live music to surprise people in parks, plazas and other public spaces. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)

The City of Victoria is hoping to ring in the summer by celebrating local art and offering some distanced, live music to surprise people in parks, plazas and other public spaces.

Indigenous artist in residence Dylan Thomas, in collaboration with Margaret August and lessLIE, has created four designs that will be showcased on 400 banners throughout the downtown this summer. The banner designs and their meanings can be found online at bit.ly/3v963or.

READ: Get out the popcorn, some movie theatres are opening next week

People will also see surprise serenades at 16 locations throughout the summer. Local bands will play distanced, live, pop-up concerts at the different sites and could appear between 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

“People can go outside, take a walk downtown, explore the city, all while taking the necessary safety precautions,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a release. “Our streets this summer will be filled with diverse, vibrant and creative art. I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy what our amazing local artists contribute to our community.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Live musicVictoria