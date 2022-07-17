Longtime volunteer exhibits dedication to Sooke Fine Arts Show

A regular exhibitor at the Sooke Fine Arts Show also finds the time to handle the heavy lifting that goes on behind the scenes.

Artist Dallas Duobaitis brings an impressive background to the work he does as a technician, leading a team that transforms the arena at SEAPARC Leisure Complex into an art gallery for the annual event that draws people from across the region and beyond.

Duobaitis, who submitted a thesis for his master of visual arts degree from Emily Carr based on his work with the Sooke Fine Arts Show, said being involved as an artist and as a volunteer is something that keeps calling him back for the past 10 years.

“I’m showing oil paintings this year but I do a bit of everything,” he noted, adding that past submissions have included acrylics and sculpture as well.

Duobaitis is working as set-up manager this year, something he’s well-suited for considering his experience as a preparateur at the Open Space Gallery in Victoria.

“Time constraints are always a challenge because we have to build everything each year and then take it down again,” he said. “Finding enough people can be a challenge as well, as a lot of our volunteers are aging out.”

Despite that, Duobaitis, a longtime Sooke resident and instructor with Starlight Sailing, is only too happy to help out.

“Getting to meet so many people in my community is so rewarding,” he explained. “It’s a big part of what keeps me coming back. All of us come from different backgrounds but we all share a love for the show. We put it down on our calendars and look forward to next year’s show and working with the other volunteers because we have so much fun. Being part of the show and volunteering here makes me feel the most connected to Sooke.”

The Sooke Fine Arts Show runs from July 22 to Aug. 1 at SEAPARC Leisure Complex at 2168 Phillips Rd. For admission prices, tickets, and more information, visit sookefinearts.com.

Purchasers Preview Night on July 21 is an exclusive ticketed event that provides seasoned and new art collectors and purchasers with first access to their favourite works. The event costs $45 and includes live entertainment, beverages and hors d’oeuvres.



