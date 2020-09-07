Maclure house on tap in Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s virtual tour

Inaugural virtual House Tour features an online tour of a beautiful 1916 Samuel Maclure

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria and the Gallery Associates are opening the doors on the 67th annual House Tour in support of programming and exhibitions at the AGGV.

Its inaugural virtual House Tourfeatures an online tour of a beautiful 1916 Samuel Maclure home. This stunning house has been recently restored and updated, showcasing an exciting art collection.

The 15-minute video is hosted by well-known Victoria appraiser Alison Ross and features interviews with the homeowners, who share information and anecdotes about the house and the renovation.

The video will be available for viewing between Sept. 20 and Oct. 30 and tickets are $10 for a Supporting Ticket and $35 for a Key Supporter Ticket.

The Gallery Associates volunteer, promote and support the AGGV through fundraising events and programs.

Tickets and more information are available at aggv.ca.

 

Most Read