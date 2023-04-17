Magical underwater adventure: Young Sooke actors to stage Disney’s Little Mermaid

Amber Academy Youth Fine Arts Society presents The Little Mermaid Jr. on April 28 and 29 at Sooke Community Hall. (Contributed photo)

A singing Jamaican crab, dancing mermaids, silly seagulls and an evil octopus-witch are set to entertain at the Amber Academy Youth Fine Arts Society’s production of The Little Mermaid Jr.

The 60-minute musical designed for young performers was inspired by one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film.

Under the artistic direction of Vanessa White and the musical direction of Tamara Nemeth, the production will feature the talent of more than 90 Sooke children aged four to 15 showcasing their artistic talent – both on and off the stage – in singing, dancing, acting, costume design, set and props design, and in sound and lighting design.

The Little Mermaid Jr takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above. Bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, Ariel trades her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colourful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab, to restore order under the sea.

“Living by the ocean, The Little Mermaid Jr. has been a fun show to direct,” White said.

“I love the process; it is difficult work, many of these young people have never been in a production before and theatre can push the limits. These youth, who are a vast array of ages and come from every school in the community, have become a team, and it’s been wonderful to watch them grow together.”

Lily Mitchel, 11, who plays Ariel, says she’s really enjoying the experience of being in a lead role.

“Amber Academy is a lot of fun,” she said. “Being in a show is a ton of work. Overall, I have made some great friendships and look forward to the production.”

The sea witch Ursula is played by Ava Dunn, who has been involved in musical theatre for 10 years.

“She’s a really fun character to play,” said the 14-year-old Amber Academy veteran. “I’ve never played a villain before, so it’s a different experience for me.”

The Little Mermaid Jr. runs April 28 and 29 at Sooke Community Hall. Tickets are on sale at Forbes Pharmacy Sooke or online at www.amberacademy.ca/events. Limited tickets may also be available at the door.

