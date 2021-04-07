Netflix series ‘Maid’ filming in Colwood

The 10-part Netflix series Maid, which is being exclusively shot in Greater Victoria, has been filming in Langford and Colwood over the past two weeks. On April 7, filming will take place on the east side of the Esquimalt Lagoon. (Black Press Media file)

West Shore residents may have noticed a film crew in the region recently.

The 10-part Netflix series Maid, which is being exclusively shot in Greater Victoria, has been filming in Langford and Colwood over the past two weeks.

The Warner Bros. production is based on the bestselling memoir by Stephanie Land, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

The story details the life of a single mother who becomes a housekeeper to help make ends meet as she battles poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy. On the IMBd website, the Maid series’ cast includes well-known actors such as Nick Robinson and Margaret Qualley.

Last week, the Maid crew was filming at a house on Goldstream Avenue, and this week they will set up in Colwood. On April 7, filming is taking place on the east side of the Esquimalt Lagoon.

“Filming will begin with a tow trailer rig carrying a picture car and camera, travelling on Ocean Boulevard between Lagoon Road and Belmont Road. We will use Milburn Drive and Anchorage Road as a turn around loop, as well as the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre, where our essential work trucks will be staged,” reads a statement by BL Buster Production Services Inc. on the City of Colwood website.

“During this time you can expect brief delays on Ocean Boulevard, as we travel with a police escort, sometimes slightly below the posted speed limit.”

The statement notes that there will be temporary “no stopping” signs posted in the area, in order to maintain continuity of picture, and accommodate the film crew’s work vehicles.

“We appreciate the opportunity to film in your neighbourhood and will do our best to accommodate any residents specific needs,” the statement concludes.

For more information, please visit colwood.ca. Those with any concerns are asked to email pdrussell78@gmail.com.

