New Island Wonderland holiday tradition set to light up Vancouver Island

Island Wonderland will be in Mellor Hall at the Cowichan Exhibition from Dec. 15-31. (Submitted photo)

Mellor Hall at the Cowichan Exhibition will be hosting a stunning visual display full of lights and lasers over the holiday season.

Visitors can expect to see interactive installations, LED displays, laser tunnels, projection scenes, set design, and audio-works that have been perfectly aligned to inspire hope, awe, and wonder at the first annual Island Wonderland, which will run from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31.

Island Wonderland, produced by Graham Meckling and Michael Heid of Victoria-based Wonderland Productions Ltd., will be curated by multimedia artists from around British Columbia.

Meckling and Heid have been working on Island Wonderland for the last two years to support local charities and small business, and to bring a positive and unique experience to the Island.

Meckling said that with many of Victoria’s favourite traditional holiday events and gatherings being cancelled this year due to the pandemic, he and Heid wanted to present a unique opportunity to bring a truly spectacular gift of hope and joy to the Island.

“As our guests walk through an electric extravaganza, they will be presented with thousands of lights and immersive visuals, invoking feelings of holiday togetherness and cheer,” said Meckling.

“Once the creative geniuses at Sigma-1 signed on to produce the event, and the local charities excitedly signed on, I knew this vision was not only possible, but is going to be something the people of Vancouver Island will never forget, and will hopefully become an annual fixture of the Island’s holiday traditions.”

Meckling said some local charities in the Cowichan Valley will benefit from the show, and discussions are under way to determine which ones.

There will be six shows daily from Dec. 15-31, and tickets and add-ons, including 3D glasses to enhance the experience, can be purchased online at www.islandwonderland.ca in advance to reserve a specific time slot for the 30-minute experience.

Tickets are $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors, $12 for children ages six to 12 and free for children younger than six.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 4.

There are a limited number of tickets available, so those interested are advised to book fast.

