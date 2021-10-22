Oak Bay-based performing arts school starts season with staged comedy

(Andrew Barrett photo) (Andrew Barrett photo) (Andrew Barrett photo) The Canadian College of Performing Arts’ Studio Ensemble kicks off the College’s 2021/2022 season Oct. 21 with a production of Stan Lai’s Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land. (Andrew Barrett photo)

The Canadian College of Performing Arts’ Studio Ensemble kicks off the College’s 2021/2022 season with Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land, directed by Derek Chan.

Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land, by Stan Lai, is a comedy about two theatre groups mistakenly double-booked in the same rehearsal space. One is preparing a romantic drama, Secret Love, and the other a riotous comedy, Peach Blossom Land. The two groups discover how to coexist while rehearsing such different plays.

“This play that I have heard about so many times, as a child, as a teen, and now again as an adult – I am fascinated by the parallel worlds cohabiting the same theatre-space inside the play. The oscillation, tension, and cacophony that arises from the two plays within – crying out to each other through two different times. I look forward to exploring with you all what that means, within our context, where we are, and with who we are. At this time and on this land, together,” Chan said in a release.

CCPA Studio Ensemble members take on production roles for each performance, in addition to onstage roles. All performances are presented in the CCPA Performance Hall, with masks, valid identification, and proof of vaccination required for entry. Productions are also livestreamed for those who prefer to watch from home.

Viewers should note the play contains sexually explicit content, strong language, violence, alcohol, haze. It’s onstage Oct. 21 through 24 at 1701 Elgin Rd. or through livestream.

Tickets, available here, range from $18 to $29 in person and $12 to $34 (household) for streaming.

The Oct. 23, 12:30 p.m. show is a relaxed performance open to everyone, but intended to be welcoming of anyone who may find the theatre environment challenging.

