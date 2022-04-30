Oak Bay performing arts students tackle 40 unique characters of Shrek

Shrek and Fiona, Elijah Bell and Gracie Vanthuyne, rehearse a scene from the CCPA production of Shrek the Musical, starting May 6 at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in Oak Bay High. (Courtesy CCPA) Yasmin Oshun, as Princess Fiona, performs one of 40 unique characters during the Canadian College of Performing Arts’ production of Shrek the Musical, starting May 6 in Oak Bay. (Courtesy CCPA) CCPA student Shania Cabilao plays one of 40 unique characters when the school’s production of Shrek the Muscial hits the stage starting May 6 in Oak Bay. (Courtesy CCPA) Camely Rouleau, Katie Van Bergeyk and Kaylee Ross play the three blind mice in the CCPA performance of Shrek The Musical, playing May 6 to 14 in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High. (Courtesy CCPA)

The content advisory for the latest Canadian College of Performing Arts offering sets the stage nicely for what audiences can expect – sword fights, mild language and awful puns.

There will also be loads of singing as first- and second-year students at the Oak Bay-based performing arts school present Shrek The Musical starting May 6.

The show is hilarious, uplifting and inclusive – all things audiences could appreciate right now, CCPA managing artistic director Caleb Marshall noted. It also showcases more than 40 unique characters and with songs such as Let Your Freak Flag Fly, it’s an empowering year-end challenge for students.

“Shrek The Musical teaches us that everyone can find love, beauty isn’t always pretty, and that nothing is handed to you,” Marshall said.

Director Naomi Costain describes the musical as “not only a hero’s journey, it’s also a heroine’s and an underdog’s journey. Watching and rooting for these unlikely heroes is a lot of fun.”

CCPA brings Shrek the Musical to the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High from May 6 to 14. Visit ccpacanada.com for in-person and streaming tickets.

Audiences will be capped at 75 per cent capacity and masks are strongly encouraged.

As has become tradition, the Saturday (May 7) matinee is a relaxed performance. It is open to everyone, but intended specifically to be sensitive to anyone who may find the usual theatre environment challenging. There is a more casual-than-usual approach to front-of-house etiquette and the performance is slightly adapted to make a more comfortable environment. The lights in the theatre remain on low throughout and audience members are free to leave and re-enter if necessary.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Live theatreoak bayoak bay high