Oak Bay rings in 2023 with a pair of musical parties

St. Mary’s church in Oak Bay continues its series of advent lunchtime concerts called Notes of Joy each Wednesday at noon. All concerts take place at 1701 Elgin Rd. Admission is by donation in support of the Victoria Hospice Bereavement Fund.

On Dec. 7, hear a Little Chamber Music with Hollas Longton and Kate Rhodes on violin, Lisa Moody on viola, Paul Terry on cello and Pamela Whiston at the piano.

On Dec. 14, enjoy piano classics for Christmas with the Victoria Conservatory’s Young Pianists.

Dec. 21 is dubbed Home for Christmas with the Bergen Family. Visit www.stmarysoakbay.ca/adventmusic2022 for full details and program notes.

The Oaks on Oak Bay Avenue offers live music every Friday from 6 p.m. to 8. Dec. 9 hear country soul and blues from the Sue Decker Band. On Dec. 16, Fast Forward takes the stage, bringing the bands rock and blues to the venue for the first time.

READ ALSO: Black Press Media article on housing for women fleeing abuse inspires local artist

On Dec. 23, Angela Verbrugge offers patrons a chance to sing along with Christmas songs.

A pair of favourites round out 2022 with the Hounds of Cuchlain on Dec. 30 and Stephanie Greaves on New Year’s Eve – ask early about tickets for that one.

Residents can also ring in 2023 with Big Hank and the Kingpins at Oak Bay Recreation Centre Dec. 31.

The event includes a multi-course buffet dinner and dancing. Big Hank and The Kingpins play classic swing an R&B from the 1950s and ’60s . Fronted by th Hank Lionhart and powered by a dynamic horn and rhythm section, these guys promise to bounce the audience out of their seats and onto the dance floor.

Tickets are available at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, in person or by phone at 250-595-7946.

Doors open Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 and dancing at 9.

Get a taste of the music at therandbkingpins.ca.

Send us your concert listing; email christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Entertainmentoak bay