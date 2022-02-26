Oak Bay seeks 6 sculptures for latest ArtsAlive community showcase

Salish Sea by Chris Paul, installed at Spewhung/Turkey Head in Oak Bay, was the first ArtsAlive sculpture the district purchased. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Sculptures spanning the landscape of Oak Bay stand as a legacy of the ArtsAlive program.

The aptly named Salish Sea, a sculpture by Chris Paul stands on the shores of Spewhung/Turkey Head. A part of the inaugural arts walk in 2015 – it was the first purchased by the district.

That same year saw Rebirth by David Hunwick remain in Entrance Park, greeting guests to the community and the next year Sleeping Giants landed on the lawn at municipal hall and The Hunt found a home in Queens’ Park.

Every year Oak Bay Parks, Recreation, and Culture installs outdoor sculptures – from stylized realistic pieces to the purely abstract – in a variety of locations as part of its ArtsAlive program.

In the years since, Oak Bay has added several works that appeared in the annual sculpture walk, both purchased and donated by the public, including The Hunt by Ken Hall, Lunar Transitions by Fred Dobbs, Gardener’s Gown by Bev Petow, ‘M’akhotso (Mother of Peace) by Linda Lindsay (assisted by David Lindsay), Salmon Cycle by Trinita Waller, Bodhi Frog by Doug Taylor, Harmony Humpbacks by Daniel Cline, Portal by Heather Passmore, Jelly by Nathan Smith, and Winds of Time by Linda Lindsay.

Now in its seventh year, the public art program is calling on artists to apply for the 2022-23 cycle. Up to six works may be selected and installed in highly visible outdoor locations open to the public. Sculptures are selected by a peer jury and displayed for up to a year, each sponsored by a local business or community group.

Successful submissions receive an honorarium of $1,000 and a travel or delivery budget of up to $500.

The deadline is March 11, apply online at oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/arts-culture/artsalive.

