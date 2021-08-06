Oceanfront concerts liven up Victoria International Marina in August

Music by the Sea features intimate performances by professional classical and jazz musicians

Music by the Sea is being hosted at the Victoria International Marina from Aug. 17 to 22. (Photo courtesy of Music by the Sea)

An assembly of classical and jazz artists from across Canada are set to perform during this year’s Music by the Sea festival at the Victoria International Marina.

The six-evening oceanfront concert series, set for Aug. 17 to 22, is an extension of the popular festival held for 14 previous years in Bamfield on the west coast of the Island. The festival was livestreamed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and organizers are highly anticipating a return to in-person performances.

Each evening will showcase pieces by a varied list of performers, with collaborations happening amongst players on each of the evenings.

Each night’s performance will also begin with dramatic call and response fanfares at 7:45 p.m., featuring trumpet player Bryn Badel in a rowboat on the outer harbour and Christopher Donison performing on percussion from the marina landing.

The opening performance Aug. 17 features Elliott Freedman on solo baritone guitar, the Borealis String Quartet, and the jazz trio of Toronto’s Attila Frias on piano and Neil Swainson on bass, and Nanaimo’s John Lee on drums. Joining later will be Victoria tenor saxophonist Ryan Oliver and Vancouver’s Brad Turner on trumpet.

All Music by the Sea concerts are from 8 to 10 p.m. in the Victoria International Marina’s intimate oceanfront event space. Limited seating is available for the indoor venue, and social distancing will be in effect.

Tickets range from $108 each for general seating to $168 for seats around the front row round couch. They can be purchased online at www.musicbythesea.ca.

