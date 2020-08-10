Francine Street. (Submitted photo)

Parksville artist takes home Sooke Fine Arts People’s Choice Award

Francine Street’s winning piece is titled ‘Ken’

A Parksville artist has taken home the Sooke Fine Arts People’s Choice Award.

The winning piece, titled ‘Ken’, was painted by Francine Street. She did the portrait of a model from a weekly portrait class she attended.

“I have been drawing and painting from life for several years. Ken sat at a weekly portrait session that I attended. I loved the ‘costume’ he wore for the session and knew I wanted to paint his portrait,” she said. “I did two drawings at the session and mentally composed how I envisioned the painting would look. I start by sketching out the main shapes to compose the scene on the canvas, then I make a monochrome underpainting.”

The underpainting, Street said, confirms the composition and lighting for the painting. From there, she glazed over areas with colour, letting the paint dry between layers. She said although the process is lengthy, she likes the end result – especially in the skin tones.

READ MORE: Painting collage brightens space at Parksville’s MAC

Street, who has lived in Parksville for 12 years and in the area for longer, said she was initially surprised to receive the award but has warmed up to it.

“I wasn’t expecting to win the award,” she said. “Now I am feeling happy. It has been exciting to share this journey with Ken.”

Street is vice president of the Decosmos Fine Arts Society in Parksville, as well a resident artist at The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre and active membership status with the Federation of Canadian Artists. You can see more of her work at francinestreet.com.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Artart exhibitParksville

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Annual artist studio tour goes virtual on Saanich Peninsula
Next story
Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Just Posted

Improvements flowing to Sooke salmon hatchery

Sooke River Jack Brooks Hatchery hooks major funding

Battle of Fairy Creek: blockade launched to save Vancouver Island old-growth

‘Forest Defenders’ occupy road to prevent logging company from reaching Port Renfrew-area watershed

Laid-off hotel workers begin hunger strike demanding job protection

Laid-off workers not sure what they’ll do when government support programs end

Man who punched UVic student gets more jail time for similar assault two weeks later

Latto Simian Sesay has been sentenced to more than 10 years for the two assaults

UVic, rowing coach sued over alleged ‘fat shaming’ and verbal abuse

Lawsuit says Barney Williams subjected coxswain Lily Copeland to offensive and belittling language

VIDEO: Disabled Vancouver Island feline teaching foster kittens ‘how to cat’

Life goes from sour to sweet for Lemon, an adopted cat from B.C. SPCA Nanaimo

COVID-19 could mean curtains for film and TV extras

Background performers worry they’re being replaced by mannequins on film and TV sets

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Researchers find cannabis use in pregnancy linked to greater risk of autism

Researchers caution findings only show association — not cause and effect

Small Manitoba town mourning after well-liked teens killed by tornado

Melita residents feeling profound grief after the deaths of Shayna Barnesky and Carter Tilbury

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Acclaimed actor celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine

Parksville artist takes home Sooke Fine Arts People’s Choice Award

Francine Street’s winning piece is titled ‘Ken’

Shady Lady: legendary Catalina touches down on Vancouver Island

Two flying boats test the waters west of Youbou, make Port Alberni pitstop

Bear put down after being found on Vancouver Island kitchen counter

Bear trapped and killed near Ucluelet after repeated instances of entering sheds and homes

Most Read