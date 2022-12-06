Three-time Olympic medalist and 10-time Canadian National Champion Patrick Chan performs the first of two routines at the Campbell River Skating Club back in March 2020. (Black Press Media file)

Patrick Chan performing in Victoria with Stars on Ice

Show on May 16, 2023, tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 9)

Ten-time national skating champion Patrick Chan will be performing centre-rink at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre as part of the 2023 Stars on Ice tour.

He will be joined by four-time world champion Kurt Browning and seven-time Canadian champion Elvis Stojko for a performance on May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Also taking to the ice will be reigning Canadian Dance Champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and 2022 world champion pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (Dec. 9) with some on-ice seating. Tickets start at $30.

