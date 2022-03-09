Performing arts students stage new works in Oak Bay

College’s 2022 Festival Of New Works is live and online March 10 and 11

A student performs during last year’s Festival of New Works at the Canadian College of Performing Arts. The Oak Bay school hosts the 2022 festival this week, the evenings of March 10 and 11. (Photo by Peter Pokorny)

The Canadian College of Performing Arts hosts a festival showcase of new works this week for audiences both live and online.

The two-day festival March 10 and 11 features a variety of disciplines including music, dance and theatre at the Oak Bay school.

Second-year students create, choreograph, develop and direct pieces from initial inspiration into a 10-minute staged performance. Students apply for this extra-curricular with a written project proposal, then each student is paired with a faculty member to guide them from preparation to incubation to final presentation.

“The college is not just committed to nurturing the next generation of performing artists, but also inspiring the next generation of artistic leaders adding their voice to Canada’s theatre landscape,” managing artistic director Caleb Marshall said.

The 2022 Festival Of New Works runs Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at CCPA, 1701 Elgin Rd. Each performance is followed by a facilitated conversation with the creators where audience members can gain insight into the creative process and what inspired the work. Each night offers new shows, visit ccpacanada.com/festival-of-new-works for more.

While trigger warnings will be announced before each individual performance, content may include discussions of mental health, sexuality, global pandemic, grief, suicide and death and violence.

Tickets are available by donation (suggested minimum $10) at tickets.ccpacanada.com.

