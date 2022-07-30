Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales bringing free kids concert to Sidney library

Juno Award Winning Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales is coming to the Sidney/North Saanich library on Aug. 4
The free interactive concert is empowering, uplifting, and fun, according to a release, and features songs and stories celebrating Mother Nature, great attitudes, laughing out loud and being kind.
The free concert is interactive, with kids and adults alike encouraged to pickup a percussion instrument and join in.
The concert will be held outside on the library lawn starting at 10:30 a.m., and audience members are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and dress for the weather. No registration is required in advance.
