Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales bringing free kids concert to Sidney library

The Aug. 4 concert starts at 10:30 a.m.

Juno Award Winning Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales is coming to the Sidney/North Saanich library on Aug. 4

The free interactive concert is empowering, uplifting, and fun, according to a release, and features songs and stories celebrating Mother Nature, great attitudes, laughing out loud and being kind.

The free concert is interactive, with kids and adults alike encouraged to pickup a percussion instrument and join in.

The concert will be held outside on the library lawn starting at 10:30 a.m., and audience members are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and dress for the weather. No registration is required in advance.

Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales is coming to the Sidney/North Saanich library Aug. 4 for a free outdoor concert. (Courtesy Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales/Facebook)
