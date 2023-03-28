Phillips Backyard festival announces summer lineup

Those lamenting the lack of a local Jesse Roper show scored a win Tuesday morning as one of Victoria’s popular music festivals announced its summer lineup.

The Phillips Backyard festival series, held in the areas behind the Government Street brewery, features two full weekends of music July 7 to 9 and Aug. 11 to 13.

American indie rock band Lord Huron headlines the first day of the Tilt Festival in July and Metchosin’s own Roper kicks off Reverb Aug. 11.

Day one of Tilt includes performances by JJ Wilde, Neal Francis, Pastel Blank and Skye Wallace. July 8 will see DJ Pee.Wee lead the pack with Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Fleece, Missy D and Nicky Mackenzie on the bill. Bahamas headlines July 9 with performances by Sudan Archives, Whitehorse, Haley Blais and Trophy Dad.

Reverb kicks off Aug. 11 with Roper, The Blue Stones, Crown Lands, Little Destroyer and Acres of Lions. Aug. 12 Peach Pit leads the way with performances from Allen Stone, Ruby Waters, The Bankes Brothers and Babe Corner.

Fleet Foxes hit the stage Aug. 13 along with Hollow Coves, Jon and Roy, Steph Strings and Cold Flame.

Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. Visit phillipsbackyard.com or drop by Phillips Brewery at 2010 Government St. for tickets.

