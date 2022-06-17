VIDEO: Cirque du Soleil wows Victoria audience with Ovo

Artists perform at Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)Artists perform at Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Artists perform at Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)Artists perform at Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Artists perform at Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)Artists perform at Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Artists perform at Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)Artists perform at Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Cirque du Soleil opened its high-energy, high-acrobatic production Ovo to an enthusiastic Victoria audience Thursday night.

Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, Ovo (meaning egg in Portuguese) has been seen by more than seven million people in 155 cities since its debut in 2009.

From crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, these bugs excite audiences as Cirque transforms Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre through June 19.

Tickets and more information are available at selectyourtickets.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Previous story
B.C. sports media legend ‘The Moj’ joins Black Press Media’s podcast team

Just Posted

Developer PC Urban has pitched this development for the site of 856 to 858 Esquimalt Road. (Courtesy of PC Urban/ WA Architects)
Almost 200-unit rental project pitched for Esquimalt Road sites

Among the discussions on the impending secondary suite policy for Oak Bay includes potential parking requirements on street and off. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Active transportation support negates parking in Oak Bay’s developing suite policy

Final line painting, including for bike lanes, has yet to be done on Shelbourne Street between Feltham Road, shown here, and McKenzie Avenue. The installation of concrete barriers to better protect cyclists from traffic, is slated for later this year. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Shelbourne bike-lane criticism prompts clarification from Saanich

A large evergreen tree fell on a vehicle in a campsite at Goldstream Provincial Park on Thursday morning. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Tree falls on campers’ vehicle at Goldstream Provincial Park

Pop-up banner image ×