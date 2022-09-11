PHOTOS: Colwood’s In Sight Festival celebrates local art, Indigenous culture

Colwood saw new and old come together as the community’s newest cultural festival was held at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site over the weekend.
The In Sight Festival was organized by the Arts and Culture Colwood Society and held on Sept. 10 and 11.
The festival featured live music performances, art demonstrations, a local artisan market and performances by the Esquimalt and Lekwungen Dancers.
The festival’s aim was to bring people together and allow for residents to learn about Colwood’s history and Indigenous Peoples, according to Laura Davis, president of the arts society.
Davis added this year’s event was well attended and she hopes to build on the connection with indigenous communities in the future.
City of Colwood,ColwoodFort Rodd HillWest Shore