PHOTOS: New Langford mosaic mural represents ‘True North’

After some weather delays, West Shore Arts Council unveiled a new mural as part of a nationwide project, with the aim of creating connections between Canadians from coast to coast.

The mosaic was organized by Global Roots – an organization that aims to create community connections through murals – and features over 1,000 different paintings done by local West Coast artists.

The mural is one of four that’s going up across the country, one in the Prairies, one in Ontario and one in Atlantic Canada which together will spell out “True North Strong and Free.” The group has similar projects in eight different countries.

“We just felt there’s a need for people to you reconnect through art,” said Paul Lavoie, production manager for the mural.

Work started in April 2021 with artists able to sign up to paint a canvas. West Shore Arts Council also distributed canvasses to local artists and students from Belmont Secondary. Those canvasses were then assembled into one image by Lewis Lavoie, to represent the nature of Western Canada.

“It’s appropriate ‘true’ would be representing this area. It’s so natural and the adventure, it fits the West Coast,” said Lavoie.

The final 8-by-16-foot mural was erected on the outside wall of the Victoria Public Library branch on Langford Lake Road.

It had originally been scheduled to be put up on April 4 but was delayed due to high winds.

