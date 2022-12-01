PHOTOS: Victoria welcomes Ruby Waters with open arms for sold-out show

Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

After performing at Rifflandia 2022, Metis singer-songwriter Ruby Waters returned to Victoria with a vengeance for a sold-out show last weekend.

An eager crowd lined up in the rain for Saturday’s concert but quickly dried off from the dance party inside the Capital Ballroom.

Fans were also able to support good causes while grabbing some merch. All of the proceeds from hat sales at the show are being donated to the Victoria Cool Aid Society, while Four Winds Inc. will be receiving 30 per cent of tote bag profits, and 25 per cent of long-sleeve shirt and hoodie sales are going to True North Aid.

Waters showed off her range and raspy voice while performing all her hits including Quantum Physics, Open Arms and Sweet Sublime.

The crowd sang along to almost every word until Waters played Lullaby solo, which was released a day before the concert.

Waters ended the show with her catchy track Difficult, and her fans did not leave disappointed.

READ MORE: Victoria resident hosting shows in her home before deal inked on Dragons’ Den 

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsLive music

Previous story
Mistrial declared in actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial

Just Posted

sig
Budget forecast shows Sooke on track

The safe, transitional housing project inspired the paintings that will be for sale. (Courtesy of Little Poet Art)
Black Press Media article on housing for women fleeing abuse inspires local artist

Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria welcomes Ruby Waters with open arms for sold-out show

The 2022 Christmas retail season on the Saanich Peninsula is unfolding against the backdrop of inflation and other factors. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Greater Victoria retailers bracing for uncertainty heading into the Christmas season