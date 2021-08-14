PHOTOS: Who let the dogs out? Esquimalt did at Pet-A-Palooza

Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Dogs and their owners got a little more than just a walk in the park at Pet-A-Palooza in Esquimalt on Saturday.

The two-day event had dozens of local business vendors and organizations set up in tents at Bullen Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday featured a Victoria Humane Society Adopt-a-thon, puppy races and dog yoga. The centre of the park also had a pool party in case the pups needed to cool off. Several food trucks are on-site at Pet-A-Palooza for when owners need some chow.

The event continues Sunday, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the events for the second day are French and English bulldog races, corgi races and more puppy yoga.

READ: Esquimalt High student lone Canadian in international fisheries program

Do you have a story tip? Email: jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DogsEsquimalt

Previous story
Kaleidoscope Theatre free performances set to fly around Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Rodney Hazard is a graphic designer who played a large part in the visual art collaboration at the Royal BC Museum. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Pocket gallery exhibition reclaiming BC Black history opens Aug. 14 at Royal BC Museum

Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Who let the dogs out? Esquimalt did at Pet-A-Palooza

Sophie Teghtmeyer is this year’s sole Canadian in the American Fisheries Society’s Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program. She has worked this summer in the University of Victoria lab of researcher Francis Juanes. (Sophie Teghtmeyer)
Esquimalt High student lone Canadian in international fisheries program

Island 4, BC Ferries’ latest hybrid-electric vessel to reach B.C., pictured in Victoria waters on Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy of BC Ferries) Island 4, BC Ferries’ latest hybrid-electric vessel to reach B.C., pictured in Victoria waters on Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy of BC Ferries)
Latest hybrid-electric ferry reaches Victoria after transatlantic trip