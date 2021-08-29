Popular Oak Bay summer concert series continues in Willows Park

Alexander Ferguson, on keyboard and vocals, performs along with bandmates Alex Campbell on drums and Tyler Lieb on guitar at the Summer in the Park concert series Aug. 19 at Willows Park. Alexander Ferguson, on keyboard and vocals, performed along with bandmates Alex Campbell on drums and Tyler Lieb on guitar at the Summer in the Park concert series Aug. 19 at Willows Park. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Guitarist Tyler Lieb solos as drummer Alex Campbell lays down a beat. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Alexander Ferguson joined Helena Descoteau on keyboards for a rendition of Like I’m Gonna Lose You, during the opening set Aug. 19 at Willows Park. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Fans of live music, including dozens of young families, grooved to the tunes at Willows Park during the latest Summer in the Park concert series performance featuring the Alexander Ferguson Band and newcomer Helena Descoteau.

The Aug. 19 show, a presentation of Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture, saw keyboardist vocalist Ferguson, guitarist Tyler Lieb and drummer Alex Campbell offer up a set filled with cover material ranging from funk to pop jazz.

Ferguson, an Oak Bay High grad, also included a couple of original pieces, the newly-released Afterglow and Get What You Need.

The crowd was in the neighbourhood of 200 when Descoteau, an alum of Canadian College of Performing Arts in Oak Bay, took the stage to perform a set of mainly original numbers.

During the opening set, Ferguson joined Descoteau on piano and vocals for a memorable bluesy cover of the John Legend and Meghan Trainor duet, Like I’m Gonna Lose You.

The concert series continues at Willows on Thursday, Sept. 2 with Black Angus, a four-piece band whose material ranges from traditional and contemporary Irish music to acoustic roots, Americana, West Coast Celtic, blues and old-time. Opening up for them at 6 p.m. will be Horsetail Bandits, a duo featuring Mark Garrison and Chris Logan.

