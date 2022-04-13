Popular songwriter Ben Sures to perform in Sooke

The places you go and the people you meet play a prominent role in many of the songs Ben Sures has crafted for his 10th album.

The Story That lived Here features songs from the heart that paint a picture of encounters with library ladies, afternoons at yard sales and evenings in dive bars.

A more serious side resonates in tunes that deal with accidents and grieving, especially in one about the end of the world inspired in part by the pandemic that two years later remains a part of our lives.

His website describes Sures as a dazzling acoustic artist and a humorous, heartfelt storyteller who plays folk, blues, roots Americana, comedy and rock.

Born in 1967, Sures began as a street musician doling out a heavy dose of Neil Young and has spent more than 20 years establishing a devoted following playing in coffee houses across the country and through his work as a blues sideman.

Caroline Brookes of the Good Ladies calls Sures one of her favourite songwriters, hands down.

Sures will perform on Saturday, April 23 at the outdoor pavilion at the Sooke Region Museum at 2070 Phillips Rd.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show set to start at 7:30. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students and seniors. For tickets or more information, please call 2150-642-6351 or email programs@sookeregionmuseum.com.

The opening act is Katrina Kadoski, a local singer, songwriter, playwright and teacher set to release some new recordings.

READ: Nature takes centre stage in Greater Victoria



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter