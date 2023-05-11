Popular whodunit takes centre stage in Sooke

Sooke harbour Players present Clue from May 12 to 14

The cast of Clue. The Sooke Harbour Players present the whodunit at Sooke Community Theatre from May 12 to 14. (Ken Sprinkling photo)

That popular murder mystery that involves a list of suspects and six weapons comes to life again with a comedic twist.

Sooke Harbour Players present Clue at Sooke Community Theatre in Edward Milne Community School from May 12 to 14.

Based on the British board game that hearkens back to 1943, the plot revolves around what’s been described as a hilarious farce meets murder mystery that involves six guests at a dinner party who all become murder suspects.

Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard, are all potential suspects and blackmailers, with a candlestick, revolver, dagger, lead pipe, rope, and wrench potential murder weapons.

RELATED: On stage: Sooke Harbour Players take a different approach to classic tale

Led by Wadsworth, the characters race to find the killer while the body count stacks up around them in a comedy whodunit that will leave cult fans of the game and the 1985 movie it spawned in stitches as they try to determine who killed who with what.

The production is directed by Susan Browne, with Sarah Wilford handling assistant director duties.

Andrew Donnelly is in charge of production, Shelly Kenny serves as stage manager, and Matt Robertson is set manager.

Costumes are designed by Nicole Ray, and Rowan Hensley provides technical support.

Performances are on Friday (May 12) at 7 p.m., Saturday (May 13) at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday (May 14) at 2 p.m.

Advance tickets are available online at sookeharbourplayers.com, and cost $22 for adults and $16 for seniors. The prices are $25 and $19 respectively at the door.

For more information, visit sookeharboujrplayeres.comn/clue/.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeTheatreWest Shore