The cast of Clue. The Sooke Harbour Players present the whodunit at Sooke Community Theatre from May 12 to 14. (Ken Sprinkling photo)

The cast of Clue. The Sooke Harbour Players present the whodunit at Sooke Community Theatre from May 12 to 14. (Ken Sprinkling photo)

Popular whodunit takes centre stage in Sooke

Sooke harbour Players present Clue from May 12 to 14

That popular murder mystery that involves a list of suspects and six weapons comes to life again with a comedic twist.

Sooke Harbour Players present Clue at Sooke Community Theatre in Edward Milne Community School from May 12 to 14.

Based on the British board game that hearkens back to 1943, the plot revolves around what’s been described as a hilarious farce meets murder mystery that involves six guests at a dinner party who all become murder suspects.

Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard, are all potential suspects and blackmailers, with a candlestick, revolver, dagger, lead pipe, rope, and wrench potential murder weapons.

RELATED: On stage: Sooke Harbour Players take a different approach to classic tale

Led by Wadsworth, the characters race to find the killer while the body count stacks up around them in a comedy whodunit that will leave cult fans of the game and the 1985 movie it spawned in stitches as they try to determine who killed who with what.

The production is directed by Susan Browne, with Sarah Wilford handling assistant director duties.

Andrew Donnelly is in charge of production, Shelly Kenny serves as stage manager, and Matt Robertson is set manager.

Costumes are designed by Nicole Ray, and Rowan Hensley provides technical support.

Performances are on Friday (May 12) at 7 p.m., Saturday (May 13) at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday (May 14) at 2 p.m.

Advance tickets are available online at sookeharbourplayers.com, and cost $22 for adults and $16 for seniors. The prices are $25 and $19 respectively at the door.

For more information, visit sookeharboujrplayeres.comn/clue/.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeTheatreWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deadline approaching for Sooke Fine Arts Show

Just Posted

The cast of Clue. The Sooke Harbour Players present the whodunit at Sooke Community Theatre from May 12 to 14. (Ken Sprinkling photo)
Popular whodunit takes centre stage in Sooke

Rory Smith celebrates after winning his race during the final race night at the Westshore Motorsports Park Saturday, Sept. 17 2022, as the track shuts down permanently. Smith said in a lot of ways the fact the speedway is gone has not quite hit him yet, but as what would normally be the start of his racing season approaches, the reality of the loss of such a unique and storied space is expected to sink in. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Like the death of a family member’: One year after final Western Speedway season start, racers begin to mourn

Riley Allen (far right) was one of 26 students presented with a $1,000 grant for completing at least 900 hours in their chosen trade as part of the Youth Work program. (Sooke School District/Twitter)
SD62 program gets students in the door for trades

sig
Sooke takes next step for Little River crossing

Pop-up banner image