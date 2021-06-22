Sandy Oliver, owner of Sidney’s Star Cinema, said a hardware problem delayed the theatre’s re-opening, pushing it to Monday, June 21. The theatre had planned to re-open June 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sandy Oliver, owner of Sidney’s Star Cinema, said a hardware problem delayed the theatre’s re-opening, pushing it to Monday, June 21. The theatre had planned to re-open June 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

Projector problems push re-opening of Sidney’s Star Cinema

Theatre re-opened Monday with screening of A Quiet Place II

A hardware problem forced Sidney’s Star Cinema to delay its re-opening, but its owner could not be more thrilled to be open again.

Sandy Nelson said a problem with the projector forced the theatre to move its scheduled opening from Friday, June 18, to Monday, June 21.

“It took a while to get the part ordered and it wasn’t put on the FedEx (plane) until Friday morning,” she said, adding it landed Monday morning.

Staff had discovered the problem Thursday morning while feeding the scheduled movie — A Quiet Place II — into the computer, Nelson said, noting staff had been testing the projector throughout last week.

RELATED: Sidney’s Star Cinema raises curtain for the first time after months in the darkness

Following the arrival of the part from eastern Canada, installation only took an hour. But until then, the show had to wait.

Fortunately, Monday’s re-opening went off without a hitch.

“The turnout was really nice,” Nelson said. “It’s a Monday night and it (A Quiet Place II) is one of those films that is not for everybody. It’s fun, but it is kind of a tense thriller.”

Overall, Nelson said it was a pleasure to welcome people. “There were a couple of people who ordinarily wouldn’t have even watched that film, but they thought ‘what the heck,’” he said. “They were eager, very eager.”

With several fun movies on the horizon, Nelson is confident that they won’t be last.

After leaving its historic, now demolished, location at Third Street and Sidney Avenue and moving to its temporary location on Fifth Street in early 2020, Star Cinema closed during the first COVID-19 wave. They reopened in July but closed again last fall.

“Out of this whole pandemic period, which is 15 or 16 months by now, we have only been open for four months of it. So we are very excited to be open again,” said Lindsey Pomper, general manager, last week.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidney

Previous story
This year’s Vancouver Island MusicFest to virtually showcase beauty of Comox Valley

Just Posted

Oak Bay police issued these surveillance images after a theft from the Cork & Barrel liquor store. The bottle of stolen whisky was valued at $4,636.99. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Suspect swipes $5,000 bottle of whisky from Oak Bay liquor shop

Swanwick Ranch in Metchosin, featuring an award-winning home on 67 acres of property overlooking the ocean, recently sold for a record-setting, yet undisclosed amount. (Sotheby’s International Realty Canada photo)
Sale of oceanfront property in Metchosin yields new record for Greater Victoria

A District of Saanich survey found residents feel content with their quality of life overall, with improvements in infrastructure and safety at the top of respondents’ minds. (Black Press Media file photo)
Citizen survey finds 88 per cent of Saanich residents content with overall quality of life

(Black Press Media file photo)
University of Victoria clears parking hurdle for new Indigenous laws building