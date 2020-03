Reader suggestions: What’s on your quarantine watch list?

Movies and TV shows to enjoy while staying in

With more people spending time at home and a variety of streaming services at-the-ready, Black Press Media asked readers what’s on their quarantine watch list.

Here are some of the must-see movies and binge-worthy television shows that are being streamed on various platforms:

TV Shows:

Stranger Things – Netflix

The Ranch – Netflix

The Office – Netflix

Friends – Netflix

Schitts Creek – Netflix

Fargo – Netflix

The Good Place – Netflix

Mindhunter – Netflix

The Crown – Netflix

Peaky Blinders – Netflix

Shameless – Netflix and Crave

The Wire – Crave

Killing Eve – Crave

Game of Thrones – Crave

Handmaid’s Tale – Crave

The Mandalorian – Disney Plus

Encore! – Disney Plus

Lizzie McGuire – Disney Plus

Fleabag – Amazon Prime

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Amazon Prime

The Man in the High Castle – Amazon Prime

The Good Fight – Amazon Prime

Movies:

Frozen 2 – Disney Plus

Toy Story 4 – Disney Plus

Black Panther – Disney Plus

Tangled – Disney Plus

The Lord of the Rings – Netflix

The Two Popes – Netflix

Contagion – Netflix/Crave

Pitch Perfect 3 – Netflix

Lion – Netflix

Marriage Story – Netflix

Pride and Prejudice – Netflix

The Hunger Games trilogy – Netflix

X-Men Dark Phoenix – Crave

Aquaman – Crave

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Crave

Spiderman: Far From Home – Crave

Midsommar – Amazon Prime

Late Night – Amazon Prime

Rocketman – Amazon Prime

Five Feet Apart – Amazon Prime

