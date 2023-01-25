Revisit the face-melting guitar anthems of the ’80s

The Sooke Community Centre will be rockin’ once again as a community musical production takes centre stage.

Rock of Ages: Youth Edition, a musical featuring the songs of the classic rock era, is presented by Amber Academy Youth Fine Arts Society on Feb. 4.

Set on Los Angeles’s famous Sunset Strip in 1987, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, a city boy from south Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl, who have travelled to L.A. to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love.

The classic love story is set against the troubles at the Dupree Room, a “legendary temple of rock ‘n’ roll excellence” under threat by developers of being torn down and replaced with a strip mall.

The threats of closure bring legendary rocker Stacee Jaxx to town and an opportunity for Drew to chase his dream of rocking out with the best.

Trouble brews as Drew abandons Sherrie for his dream of stardom, rock ‘n’ roll bad boy Stacee lures Sherrie away, and the Dupree Room is surrendered to developers. Can Drew and Sherrie rescue their love? And can the Dupree Room be saved before it’s too late?

With unforgettable hits from legendary bands, including Styx, Journey, Pat Benatar, Whitesnake, and more, this one-hour show features a talented cast of young actors aged 13-18 and is suitable for all ages.

The showtimes are 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and available at Stick in the Mud or online at www.amberacademy.ca/events.

