The Royal B.C. Museum’s decorated Old Town is a staple for many visitors during the holiday season. (Photo courtesy Royal B.C. Museum)

Royal B.C. Museum gallery decorated for last time before closure

Beloved Old Town exhibit lit up until Dec. 31

Parts of the Royal B.C. Museum’s third floor have been decorated for the last time before galleries shutter Jan. 2, 2022, ahead of years of decolonization work.

In an eNewsletter sent to subscribers, the museum announced a number of December events, including the annual holiday decorating of Old Town, a gallery on the third floor.

The staged 20th-century B.C. town has been dolled up for the holidays, with festive garlands, snow-tipped trees and twinkling lights. Visitors can walk through the decorated Old Town until Dec. 31, after which it will be closed indefinitely.

From Dec. 4 to 31, The Polar Express will be showing in IMAX 3-D at the museum’s theatre, and the experience includes hot chocolate and popcorn for viewers. The museum’s in-house train conductor, Harris Schwartz, will be there to greet guests before the show.

On Dec. 21, families can tune in for a call with Father Christmas at home over Zoom. The RBCM@Home event promises stories and even a photo opportunity during the 6 to 6:30 p.m. call.

The museum will be closed for the holiday on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2022.

