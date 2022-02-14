Saanich artist exhibition doubles as fundraiser for people with disabilities in Nepal

James Bardy is a Saanich-based artist and occupational therapist whose art will be on display at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre beginning Feb. 15. (Photo courtesy of James Bardy)

Saanich-based artist and occupational therapist James Bardy is merging his two worlds at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre starting Feb. 15 for a show and sale benefiting people in Nepal living with disabilities.

Art has been a part of Bardy’s life for a long time, and he uses his art to open up the imagination around how residents view the coastal shores and natural surroundings of B.C.

“During the pandemic, it hasn’t exactly been a good time, but it has been a time to incubate with ideas and produce more creatively,” he said.

Bardy’s role as an occupational therapist involves the rehabilitation of people with head, orthopedic and spinal cord injuries. His work is also connected to an organization called Nepalability, a Toronto-based charity working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities in Nepal.

As such, 50 per cent of the proceeds from his artwork sales at the Cedar Hill exhibition will go toward the charity. The opening of Bardy’s exhibit is Feb. 15 and it will be featured in the gallery for approximately three weeks.

“The rec centre has done a really good job of creating an artistic space. Any time you have to go to the gym, play badminton or go to a class you pass by the gallery – it draws people in who wouldn’t normally go to an art gallery,” he said.

To learn more about Bardy’s artwork visit jamesbardyartworks.com/artist-info.

ALSO READ: University of Victoria student turns class project idea into full-blown fashion business

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichVisual Arts