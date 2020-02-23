Saanich residents invited ‘under the sea’ for a student production of The Little Mermaid

Student actors Sophie Gans and Caelan Veenstra pose as Ariel and Eric in a large clamshell prop. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Claremont Secondary School’s drama program is calling all Disney lovers to be part of their world and enjoy the student production of The Little Mermaid musical.

More than 75 students have come together to form the cast, crew and orchestra. Together, they will recreate the story of Disney’s red-haired mermaid at the Ridge Playhouse.

This will be the school’s first Disney musical in some time, noted Colin Plant, the school’s theatre teacher who has been directing the production.

Disney musicals are difficult for high school theatre programs to undertake because they were not created with consideration for the “technical limitations” of public schools, Plant explained.

As CGI was out of the question, he noted that the crew have used projections to create the underwater scenery and will rely on the costumes and the students’ talent to bring the Disney classic to life.

A group of more than 75 students from Claremont Secondary have been preparing for their production of The Little Mermaid musical since September. (Claremont Secondary School)

Plant emphasized that the students have been working hard. They’ve been in rehearsals since September and are looking forward to finally getting to show what they’ve been working on.

“We are so proud of our students’ commitment, energy and enthusiasm,” he said.

Grade 12 student Sophie Gans is playing Ariel and to create the illusion of a mermaid tail, she gets to wear a glittery skirt covered in hand-sewn scales. Gans and Caelan Veenstra, Grade 11, who plays Prince Eric were also the leads in the school’s 2019 musical.

The all-ages show will run in two stretches, the first from Feb. 27-29 and the second from March 5-7. The doors open at 6:40 p.m. and each show begins at 7 p.m.

Those who prefer a daytime musical can attend one of two matinees – on Feb. 29 and March 7 – which begin at 1 p.m. The doors will open 20 minutes before the performances.

Tickets can be purchased or reserved in advance by calling the Ridge Playhouse box office at 250-658-6672.

Adults can purchase tickets for $16 and students, seniors and children pay $14. Group rates are available upon request and parking is free in the school’s lot, located at 4980 Wesley Rd.

