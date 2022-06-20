Sidney-based Mountain Dream Productions staged two showings of ANASTASIA at Victoria’s Royal Theatre over the weekend, first in the evening of June 18, then in the afternoon of June 19. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Dream Productions)

Sidney-based production company dazzles audiences

Sidney-based Mountain Dream Productions staged two showings of ANASTASIA at Victoria’s Royal Theatre over the weekend, first in the evening of June 18, then in the afternoon of June 19.

Mountain Dream Productions has been providing musical theatre education to youth and adults in Greater Victoria for more than 25 years and has been operating at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney since 2008.

