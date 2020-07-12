Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre to host a trio of acts

Aaron Pritchett, Alex Cuba and Valdy will each play four shows

Alex Cuba will play the Mary Winspear Centre Aug. 6 to Aug. 9. (Photo Courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)

The sounds of music are returning to Mary Winspear Centre with a trio of artists bringing a variety of styles to multiple shows at the Sidney theatre.

Country star Aaron Pritchett, Latin-infused guitarist Alex Cuba, and Canadian folk icon Valdy will each play four nights in front of audiences of up to 50 people at the facility, starting with Pritchett, who will play July 16 to 19, starting at 7:30 p.m. Cuba’s residency runs from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, while Valdy will take centre-stage from Aug. 15 to 18.

Concert organizers said in a release that its motto is ‘safety first’ when it comes these concerts. “We will be taking all measures to provide a safe, sanitized and comfortable concert setting, following current regulations provided by the provincial government and Worksafe BC,” it reads.

A maximum of 50 tickets will be available for each evening, with members of the audience appropriately spaced to ensure social distancing.

Audiences can also expect other safety features. They include staff wearing personal protective equipment with masks being available to patrons; maximum ventilation; cleaning and disinfection of the entire space before, during, and after shows; contact-less purchasing of concessions and merchandising; and paperless tickets.

Audiences will receive a phone call from centre staff before each show for personalized service. They can also take in the show as part of a maximum-sized cohort of six, while maintaining social distance from others.

The centre will also lower the stage to create what it calls a “more intimate concert experience” while using special decorations to further enhance the experience.

The centre earlier this month hosted Sidney’s Canada Day Live from the Mary Winspear Centre, a virtual celebration of Canada Day, that featured Pritchett among other artists.

For tickets and more information, visit marywinspear.ca or call the box office at (250) 656-0275.

