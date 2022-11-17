Everyday objects are subjects of the work by Victoria visual artist Gary Chilibeck. He will be featured at Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY between Nov. 18 and Dec. 10. (Courtesy of new photograhers GALLERY)

Everyday objects are subjects of the work by Victoria visual artist Gary Chilibeck. He will be featured at Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY between Nov. 18 and Dec. 10. (Courtesy of new photograhers GALLERY)

Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY features Victoria’s Gary Chilibeck

Everyday objects the subject of Chilibeck’s work

The works of Victoria visual artist Gary Chilibeck will be featured at Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY. Chilibeck, who holds a fine arts degree with distinction from the University of Victoria, will display works from two ongoing projects regarding the ‘object’ in the broader sense: objects found in nature and objects found in everyday life. The show runs Nov. 18 to Dec. 10

RELATED: Sidney Shutterbugs Camera Club’s work showcased in first of its kind gallery show

RELATED: New photo gallery snaps into Sidney with a peak

The Beacon Avenue gallery is also planning for a new group show around the theme “Cityscapes and Street Scenes Revisited” running from Dec. 16 to Jan. 28. The gallery is asking interested photographers to contact the gallery to reserve a place in this future exhibit.

“If you or a photographer you know might be interested in participating please have them contact the gallery to reserve a place in this future exhibit,” The gallery does not adjudicate submissions.

The gallery also announced that it would be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Arts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Just Posted

Greater Victoria’s 2022 living wage is $24.29, up 20 per cent from $20.46 in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Up almost $4, Greater Victoria’s living wage skyrockets to $24.29

Pacific FC midfielder Jamar Dixon shares some pointers with Journey Middle School students Morgan Jefferis, Mikhail Ellis and River Tse-Browell following the championship game between the Grade 7s and Grade 8s. Several Pacific FC players took part in the school visit on Friday, June 24, refereeing the game, mingling with students and signing autographs for many who were thrilled by the opportunity to meet the players. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Pacific FC captain plans for next steps

A black bear lumbers along the banks of the Sooke River. A wildlife advocate says that weather impacts bears’ behaviour because it affects their food source. (Contributed - Gary Schroyen)
Black bears need personal space as they prepare for winter, says wildlife advocate

Everyday objects are subjects of the work by Victoria visual artist Gary Chilibeck. He will be featured at Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY between Nov. 18 and Dec. 10. (Courtesy of new photograhers GALLERY)
Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY features Victoria’s Gary Chilibeck