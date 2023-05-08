SoberFest returns to Langford for second year to celebrate sobriety

Nautical Disaster is one of the bands performing this year at SoberFest. ( Nautical Disaster/Facebook)

SoberFest returns to Greater Victoria for the second year, offering substance-free fun for a good cause.

After a successful 2022 event, SoberFest comes to Langford’s Starlight Stadium on July 22, hoping to make an even bigger impact.

Hosted by ReWired Recovery Foundation, a non-profit that offers support and recovery assistance to those experiencing addiction, SoberFest brings together local musicians, comedians and vendors to offer drug- and alcohol-free entertainment focused on celebrating sobriety.

Last year’s event raised over $230,000 for five people to participate in long-term addiction treatment.

This year’s lineup includes Mr. Esq, Details, King Benz, And Octiv 6, Mostly Motown, The Rainshadow Al Band, Nautical Disaster, Dan Duval and more.

Tickets for the event are $55 and sales go to funding long-term treatment beds.

For more information about SoberFest, visit soberfestvictoria.ca.

