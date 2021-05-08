A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)

‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

Jim Carrey had a memorable gift for a member of the production crew shooting the second live-action “Sonic The Hedgehog” in Fort Langley.

Citing “production sources,” the TMZ.com celebrity news website reported Carrey “wanted to do something fun for the crew and show his thanks for their hard work, so he held a raffle … and the grand prize was a Chevy Blazer RS.”

READ ALSO: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie set to film in Fort Langley

TMZ said the winner, a crew member who worked as a grip, was picked Friday morning.

“Jim’s making a pretty big gesture with the free car giveaway,” the site added, noting the the base model Chevy Blazer RS retails for just over $40,000.

Canadian-born Carrey is starring as the comedic villain “Dr. Robotnik” and could be seen dangling from a crane during part of the shoot.

There were also military vehicles, including a tank, masked soldiers running around town with machine guns, and even fake piles of broken pavement.

PHOTOS: Tanks, rockets, and machine-gun-wielding goons take over Fort Langley

Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the sequel to the 2020 live-action film, based on the video game franchise, also stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Ben Schwartz as the voice of the blue hedgehog.

Fort Langley business owners were thrilled to welcome the production crew to the neighbourhood.

“We are definitely fans of the filming, and it creates a lot of local jobs,” said Katie Rempel, owner of Rempel Mercantile, located across the street from the film set.

Crew members have been great with communicating with businesses in the area and keeping them informed, Rempel added.

READ MORE: Fort’s rainbow crosswalk covered up for filming

Red Energy Films had been building facades and making small, temporary modifications to the streetscape around Glover Road and Mary Avenue since late March, transforming downtown Fort Langley to the fictional town of Green Hills, Montana.

A temporary facade on the corner of a temporary public park was the centre of most of the action.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

filmingFort LangleyLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Artists bring dynamic nature scenes, bright colours to Greater Victoria galleries this month
Next story
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88

Just Posted

Clayton Anderson's painting The Midden and a collection of other close-cropped nature scenes will be on display at the Madrona Gallery from May 8-22.
Artists bring dynamic nature scenes, bright colours to Greater Victoria galleries this month

At The Galleries: check out what’s on display in May

A Nexii roof panel is lifted during construction of a Starbucks in Abbotsford. Alexzi Building Solutions will be building a manufacturing plant in Langford or North Cowichan to produce the sustainable construction panels. (Photo courtesy of Alexzi Building Solutions)
Langford eyed for facility to make green building alternative to concrete

Langford, North Cowichan possible sites for plant to create sustainable construction panels

Local MP Elizabeth May says the public has a right to know the identity of the company that plans to operate the massive warehouse proposed for Sidney on airport lands but residents who want to stop the project would probably have to go through the courts. (Black Press Media File)
MP Elizabeth May says public has right to know identity of Sidney warehouse operator

Residents wanting to stop the project would probably have to go through the courts, said May

Kenny Podmore, here seen at Sidney’s cenotaph in November, says he feels for the veterans after organizers had to cancel an event acknowledging Victory in Europe (VE) Day for the second time in as many years because of COVID-19. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich event marking 75th anniversary of VE-Day cancelled

Sidney resident first planned event for May 9, 2020 moved to May 8 before being cancelled

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to bring their unwanted electronics to Tillicum Centre May 14 to be shredded, recycled or donated. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria residents can shred, donate electronics safely

Vancouver Island Better Business Bureau hosts event May 14 at Tillicum Centre

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Island Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at Ecole des Deux Mondes in Campbell River on May 4 and 5, and at Mill Bay Nature School in Mill Bay on April 28, 29, 30 and May 3. (Metro Creative photo)
Two new COVID-19 school exposures confirmed by Island Health

Health authority contacting anyone exposed at Ecole des Deux Mondes, Mill Bay Nature School

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

Gord Judson steers his log truck down a forest service road, using two-way radio and call signals to mark his position for oncoming traffic. (B.C. Forest Safety Council)
Planning some B.C. wilderness fishing? Don’t catch a log truck

Remote recreation areas bracing for heavy pandemic pressure

Most Read