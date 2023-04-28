Sooke Community Choir presents And So We Sing! for Mother’s Day weekend

Sooke Community Concert presents And So We Sing! as part of its traditional Mother’s Day weekend Concerts May 12 and 13 at Holy Trinity Church. (Photo contributed)

For many families in Sooke, it would feel like just another day without attending a Mother’s Day performance by the Sooke Community Choir.

The choir, a staple in the community since 1989, presents And So We Sing! as this year’s traditional Mother’s Day weekend offering.

“Surprise your mom by taking her to one of our two uplifting concerts,” ssaid Sooke Community Choir member Ellen Bergerud. “What a wonderful gift that will be for her.”

The program, led by the Sooke Community Choir’s leadership team of Laura Dowhy, Nancy Washeim, and accompanist Allie Pickets, is full of warm, inspiring and joyful songs ranging from folk to classical.

“You will be swept away by cellist Maria Wang and Allie Picket performing Beethoven’s Sonata for Piano and Violincello No. 3 Opus 69 iii, and Adagio cantablie and iv. Allegro vivace,” Bergerud said. “We are over the moon at the talent and dedication these fabulous local musicians share with us.”

More contemporary selections include Michael Jackson and Lionel Ritchie’s collaborative effort, We Are The World, You’ve Got a Friend, written by Carole King, and Joseph M. Martin’s Sing Your Way Home.

“And So We sing! performances take place May 12 at 7 p.m. and May 13 at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 1962 Murray Rd. Delicious treats, tea and coffee, and door prizes are available during intermission.

Tickets, which are $20 for adults and free for children, can be purchased by cash only at Sooke Pharmasave or at the door.

“The Sooke Community Choir exists for the sheer joy of singing and connecting with others,” Bergerud said. “Singing is an incredibly beneficial activity. It strengthens the immune system, is a great workout for your lungs, improves posture, helps you sleep, lowers stress and increases mental alertness.”

Joining the choir is a great way to boost your self-confidence and broaden your circle of friends as well, she added.

“It is an activity that connects us to each other like nothing else and holds us together in the true sense of community spirit. Our rehearsals are a lot of fun and a wonderful learning experience that leaves you feeling fulfilled and joyous.”

Washeim, a speech pathologist, voice coach, piano teacher, and conductor Dowhy lend their expertise to rehearsals on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.at Holy Trinity Church.

Men and women interested in joining a wonderful, welcoming group when the choir starts up again in September should contact Bergerud at 250-818-6441, or email info@sookecommunitychoir.com.

For more information, visit sookecommunitychoir.com.



