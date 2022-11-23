Sooke Community Choir returns to live performances Dec. 9 and 10 with Rejoice With Us at Holy Trinity Anglican Church. (Photo contributed)

Sooke Community Choir thrilled to be back and singing again

Choir performs Dec. 9 and 10 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church

To say the Sooke Community Choir is happy to be back would be a lyrical understatement.

“The choir members are absolutely thrilled to be singing again,” said Linda MacMillan, president and long-time member of the choir.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the choir is more than ready to invite the community to its performances of Rejoice With Us, MacMillan said.

“The concert program has been developed by Nicholas Fairburn, who promises a heartwarming Christmas concert that will leave you embracing the winter season in uplifted spirits,” said long-time choir member Ellen Bergerud. “And what concert can boast a special performance by a leadership team who are international music professionals themselves?”

Soprano Nancy Washeim, a vocal coach and speech pathologist, will perform a duet with conductor Fairbanks and be accompanied by Allie Pickets, providing one of many highlights.

“It promises to be an enjoyable time, with Christmas swag and arrangements available for sale, as well as home-baked treats at intermission,” Bergerud said.

ON STAGE: Sooke Harbour Players take a different approach to classic tale

Rejoice With Us takes place on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 1962 Murray Rd.

Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children and are available by cash only at Sooke Pharmasave or at the door.

“And before you know it, a new year of singing rehearsals will commence again,” MacMillan said. “New members who enjoy singing and connecting with others are always welcome.”

Visit www.sookecommunitychoir.com for more information


Arts and EntertainmentSookeWest Shore

