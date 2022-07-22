Sooke Fine Arts Show draws a crowd on opening day

Art show at SEAPARC Leisure Complex runs until Aug. 1

The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers.

The show runs until Aug. 1 at SEAPARC Leisure Complex.

Visit sookefinearts.com for more information.

READ MORE: Sooke Fine Arts Show returns to in-person exhibition after two-year hiatus

READ MORE: Longtime volunteer exhibits dedication to Sooke Fine Arts Show

READ MORE: Show makes volunteering an art form in Sooke



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeWest Shore

The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)

The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)

The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)

The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)

The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)