Sooke Folk Music Society Monthly Coffee House to feature Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith is a singer, songwriter originally from Ontario but resides on Pender Island. She has toured all throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean to sharing her music. Smith will perform at the April 17 Sooke Folk Music Society Monthly Coffee House. (Photo courtesy of the Sooke Folk Music Society)

Get your dancing shoes ready and your kitchen floor waxed, a virtual music party is coming to Sooke.

Sooke Folk Music Society is hosting its Monthly Coffee House on Saturday, April 17 via Zoom, and is welcoming performers from everywhere to join. From 7 to 8 p.m. open stage performers will be featured, followed by feature artist Sarah Smith.

Smith is a singer, songwriter originally from Ontario who now resides on Pender Island. She has toured throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean sharing her music.

“Sarah is a seasoned road warrior, (having played) close to 300 shows per year. Along the way, she has shared the stage with artists including Carole Pope, Sass Jordan, Biff Naked, Emm Gryner, Joel Plaskett, David Wilcox, 54-40 and many others. Whether it’s just Smith and her acoustic guitar or her full band, she is simply a mesmerizing performer,” states a news release by the Sooke Folk Music Society.

READ ALSO: Pacheedaht Nation says activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

The Monthly Coffee House is open to everyone, and is offered by donation. Donations go towards supporting the Sooke Folk Music Society, supporting feature performers, as well as the Harmony Project Sooke.

There will be a draw prize at the event announced at 9 p.m., which includes a $20 gift card to Sea of Bloom Floral Boutique and Gift Shop in Sooke, as well as an album from Sarah Smith.

To receive the Zoom link or donate to the event, please email sookefolkmusic@gmail.com. For more information on Sarah Smith, please visit www.sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

READ ALSO: Sooke road work nears completion

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.