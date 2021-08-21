Sooke Philharmonic Fling! will fill the air Aug. 29

The annual Philharmonic Fling! at Ed Macgregor Park in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra is revelling in the return to live, in-person music as they prepare for their annual Philharmonic Fling! concert, on Aug. 29 at 2:30 p.m. in Ed Macgregor Park.

The local orchestra will perform a selection of music ranging from popular classics to pieces from Disney soundtracks. Founding member, violinist and conductor Michael Klazek has planned a program that also spotlights the community of Sooke, especially its youth.

Bring chairs, snacks and friends to join in the celebration.

The Fling! is free, but donations to help offset costs are welcomed. The Sooke Philharmonic Society will also be running a 50/50 draw and a raffle for a $100 gift card donated by Village Foods.

If it rains on Aug. 29, the concert will be moved to the Sooke Community Centre.

