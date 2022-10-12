Sooke Philharmonic takes a swing at classical heavyweights

Soloist Carey Wong will be featured in Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 when the Sooke Philharmonic performs in Metchosin on Oct. 29 and at Sooke Community Hall on Oct. 30. (Photo contributed)

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra opens its 25th season with a couple of performances featuring the works of Beethoven and Chopin.

Carey Wang will be the soloist for Chopin’s renowned Piano Concerto No.1, a selection familiar to many movie buffs from its inclusion in The Lady in the Van and It’s Such a Beautiful Day.

Wang, a student of Victoria Conservatory of Music teacher May Ling Kwok, earned the opportunity to perform with the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra at the annual concerto competition. He also impressed an audience of thousands at the 2019 Symphony Splash.

Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra director Yariv Aloni will conduct the SPO for Beethoven’s Prometheus Overture, composed of Beethoven’s only full-length ballet. The SPO will also perform Faure’s Pelleas et Melisande Suite, a melancholy selection that illustrates a heartbreaking tale of love and death.

“I am very excited to start the 25th anniversary season with the full orchestra and audience,” Aloni said. “There is nothing close to hearing this music performed live.”

The concerts take place on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church at 4125 Metchosin Rd. in Metchosin and on Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd.

For tickets and more information, visit sookephil.ca.

