Sooke Philharmonic tells story of creation with Haydn masterpiece

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will tell the story of Genesis through Joseph Haydn’s The Creation for its spring concert.

Nicholas Fairbank will conduct.

Haydn’s masterpiece is an oratorio celebrating the world’s creation based on the Bible, the Psalms and John Milton’s Paradise Lost.

The work was composed toward the end of Haydn’s life.

The dynamic opening prelude is subtitled The Representation of Chaos. Haydn’s music depicts Creation’s thunder, rain, and hail and the primordial creatures emerging: insects, fish, a cooing dove, and a roaring lion.

Three soloists sing the parts of three archangels, Gabriel, Uriel and Raphael, as well as Adam and Eve.

This year’s soprano Jennifer Turner and bass-baritone Louis Dillon will be familiar to Sooke Philharmonic audiences from last year’s performances of Mozart’s Requiem and Fairbank’s Orion Vespers. Tenor soloist Timothy Carter recently completed a University of Victoria master in music degree.

“This is the third time I have had the opportunity to prepare and direct this wonderful oratorio by Joseph Haydn,” says Fairbank. “It is a delight to work with the Sooke Phil Chorus and Orchestra again and bring this tremendous music to Sooke and the Western Communities.”

The Creation is performed at the Sooke Community Hall at 7:30 p.m. on May 6 and on May 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Royal Roads Dogwood Auditorium in Colwood.

For ticket information, please visit sookephil.ca.

