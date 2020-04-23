Steve Miller Band cancels Victoria stop due to COVID-19 pandemic

More events, festivals and concerts continue to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest cancellation sure to disappoint eager fans comes from the Steve Miller Band. The band, along with special guest Gary Mule Deer, was scheduled to appear at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Sept. 1, but has been cancelled due to the pandemic, out of an abundance of caution, according to a press release.
All tickets purchased at Select Your Tickets online or via phone will be automatically refunded to the credit card on file. Anyone who purchased a ticket in-person will need to visit the Select Your Tickets box office or call 250-220-7777 with any questions.
