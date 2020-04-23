The Steve Miller Band has cancelled its upcoming Victoria tour date out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed file photo)

Steve Miller Band cancels Victoria stop due to COVID-19 pandemic

Tickets will be automatically refunded if purchased in person

More events, festivals and concerts continue to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest cancellation sure to disappoint eager fans comes from the Steve Miller Band. The band, along with special guest Gary Mule Deer, was scheduled to appear at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Sept. 1, but has been cancelled due to the pandemic, out of an abundance of caution, according to a press release.

ALSO READ: Canada Day festivities among the latest coronavirus cuts

All tickets purchased at Select Your Tickets online or via phone will be automatically refunded to the credit card on file. Anyone who purchased a ticket in-person will need to visit the Select Your Tickets box office or call 250-220-7777 with any questions.

