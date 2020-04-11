The 2020 BC Boat Show, scheduled for Sidney April 30-May 3 but postponed because of COVID-19, aims to go forward, Sept. 24-27. (BC Yacht Broker’s Association/Submitted)

Suspended Sidney boat show moved to September

COVID-19 led organizers to postpone BC Boat Show originally scheduled for spring

Postponed earlier this month because of COVID-19, a boat show now aims to come to Sidney in late September.

The British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association has announced that the BC Boat Show will be in Sidney from Sept. 24 to 27.

Organizers had initially scheduled the show for April 30 to May 3, but the unfolding pandemic forced organizers to postpone it.

RELATED: BC Boat Show returns to Sidney for 30th anniversary

The show, marking its 30th anniversary this year, is a trade show for new and used boats, with 200 vessels of all sizes in the water at Port Sidney Marina. Businesses offering boat yard services, as well as marine-related hardware, equipment, navigation electronics, and clothing will also have exhibits.

The announced re-scheduling of the boat show suggests a certain confidence on behalf of organizers that life will have returned to something resembling pre-pandemic life.

