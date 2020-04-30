Symphony Splash another victim of COVID-19

Victoria Symphony cancels Inner Harbour event along with rest of season’s performances

Thousands came to Victoria’s Inner Harbour for last year’s annual Symphony Splash. This year’s event is cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Another musical event has sadly been silenced by COVID-19.

The Victoria Symphony Splash has been postponed until next year in order to adhere to social distancing measures set in place by provincial authorities.

This year would have been the 31st annual Splash hosted by the Victoria Symphony, which attracts thousands to Victoria’s Inner Harbour to enjoy the event. The by-donation celebration is one of the most popular ways the Victoria Symphony Orchestra showcases its work and shares its passion for classical music with the community.

“Obviously this is disappointing, but completely understandable. We are supportive of the outstanding guidance Dr. Henry has be providing the province,” said CEO Kathryn Laurin.

“We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, Band of Heroes, local businesses, musicians, volunteers and of course the thousands of people who continually support this iconic summer event. We look forward to hosting a wonderful summer event next year.”

The Symphony Splash isn’t the only event being cancelled, as the Victoria Symphony has decided to cancel its entire season. This includes Beer and Beethoven, and performances at the Butchart Gardens.

Next year’s Splash is scheduled for Aug. 1.

For more information on the Victoria Symphony please visit www.victoriasymphony.ca.

