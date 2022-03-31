TD Victoria International JazzFest adds Bullen Park, Beacon Hill to venue roster

Spectators had their choice of seats in the sun or the shade while taking in a past performance in the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park. The TD Victoria International JazzFest will produce shows at the outdoor venue on June 25 and 26. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria and Esquimalt will host a variety of live jazz concerts this summer, including blowouts at Beacon Hill Park’s Cameron Bandshell and Esquimalt’s Bullen Park.

The TD Victoria International JazzFest, hosted June 24 to July 3 by the Victoria Jazz Society, added the bandshell to its free venue list for June 25 and 26 from noon until 5:30 p.m. Performances will come from the Ashley Wey Quartet, Kelby MacNayr Quintet, Heavyweights Brass Band and many others.

The festival’s Esquimalt weekend shows will take place on the outdoor stage at Bullen Park on July 1, 2 and 3 with music running from noon to 8 p.m. on Canada Day Friday, and until 4 p.m. on the weekend.

Headliners include The New Groovement, Astrocolor, Pacific Blue Big Band and others. Major headliners previously announced by JazzFest include Buddy Guy, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Gregory Porter, Cecile McLorin Salvant and Lisa Fischer.

Other JazzFest venues include the Royal Theatre, McPherson Playhouse, Hermann’s Jazz Club, Victoria Event Centre, the Hotel Grand Pacific and downtown Victoria pop-ups. More information can be found at jazzvictoria.ca with full schedule information available on April 4.

READ ALSO: Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival is back, with changes

READ ALSO: ‘I’m an Albertan’: Jazz legend Big Miller left swinging legacy in his adopted home

“From futuristic funk and high-energy hip-hop, to vintage soul-pop and feel-good reggae, these danceable shows will guarantee to get your groove on. We are beyond excited to share this new project with you!” said the City of Victoria and Township of Esquimalt in a joint release.

Additionally, tickets for Funk and Soul in the Township, a separate new series of JazzFest concerts happening at Bullen Park, are set to go on sale Thursday, April 7.

The three twin-bills include Dallas-based Ghost-Note and L.A.-based Louis Cole Big Band playing June 26 (6 p.m.); Seattle-based Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and New Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi Gras outfit Cha Wa on July 2 (7 p.m.), and Vancouver-based Ludic and Houston-based Suffers on July 3 (7 p.m.).

For more ticket information on any of the JazzFest shows, visit www.rmts.bc.ca or call the Royal Theatre and McPherson Playhouse box offices at 250-386-6121.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaJazzTownship of Esquimalt