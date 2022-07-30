Teenage theatre troupe bringing Grease to Sidney with outdoor shows

Triple Threat Performing Arts Society will be putting on several performances of Grease in August in Sidney. (Courtesy Triple Threat Performing Arts Society/Facebook)

A troupe of teenage actors are putting on a production of Grease next month, bringing the classic musical to the outdoor stage in Sidney.

The Triple Threat Performing Arts Society is behind the production, which will feature 16 young performers from across Greater Victoria, most of whom are also involved in multiple other performing arts disciplines.

Show times are set for Aug. 12, 13, 19, and 20, all starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Bay Performance Stage in Pioneer Park. The troupe is also set to rehearse on the stage Saturday (July 30) to help promote the show.

Tickets are available online at triplethreatperformes.ca and in-person at A La Mode Consignment, 1507 Wilmot Place. Adult tickets are $18 each, while students are $16 and children 12 and under are $14.

All ticket proceeds go toward the non-profit troupe’s show rights, costumes, sets, and prop expenses.

