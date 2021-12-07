Tenors train with Oak Bay High choirs, set to collaborate in concert

The Volare Tenors Christmas: A not so silent night, comes to the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in Oak Bay High this Saturday, Dec. 11. (Courtesy Volare Tenors)

Oak Bay High choir students are honing their instruments alongside professionals this week in anticipation of collaboration come Saturday.

Choir teacher Tina Horwood praises the Volare Tenors as innovating and bridging the gap between musical generations with their brand of “popera.”

Founded in June 2020, Volare Tenors is trio Kaden Forsberg, Taylor Fawcett – both University of Victoria alumni – and Laren Steppler.

“It seemed like a crazy thing to do in the middle of a pandemic, but we created vocal arrangements, orchestrated our pieces, wrote choral parts and put together a show. We are finally putting that show on the road and collaborating with the Oak Bay High School choir while we are in Victoria,” Forsberg said.

The trio had two main focuses, collaboration and reconnecting with places each has lived, studied and worked.

Locally, they’re collaborating with the student choirs in workshop, then featuring the Oak Bay High performers in a professional setting.

“Part of the thrill is getting to be able to sing at the concert,” Horwood said.

It’s been two years since many took to a stage.

“It has been too long since communities have had live performance. We wanted to help bring that back and create a platform (and) opportunity for artists to get back in front of the audiences they love. That is why our show features robust choral parts,” Forsberg said.

Every stop on the tour includes collaboration.

The Volare Tenors Christmas: A not so silent night happens Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd. Get tickets online at volaretenors.com.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Live musicoak bay highOak Bay High School