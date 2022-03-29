This photo provided by the Hawai’i Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller who was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment Sunday after an incident at a bar in Hilo. Miller known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. (Hawai’i Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by the Hawai’i Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller who was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment Sunday after an incident at a bar in Hilo. Miller known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. (Hawai’i Police Department via AP)

‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

Police say Miller yelled obscenities and lunged at a man playing darts

An actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Ezra Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller took issue late Sunday with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow” at a bar mostly frequented by locals in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

The song aggravated Miller, Quiocho said.

Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Stamford, Vermont, has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Quiocho said, adding it’s not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

They were “manini” incidents — a Hawaii Pidgin term that can mean minor or small — such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people, Quiocho said.

READ MORE: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’: Will Smith apologizes for Chris Rock slap

Miller was arrested at Margarita Village shortly after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released after paying $500 bail.

Hours later, police escorted Miller off a Hilo property after a resident called police asking for advice about removing two houseguests from his property, Quiocho said.

According to court records, two people filed a petition Tuesday asking for a temporary restraining order against Miller for that incident.

Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them, the petition said.

The couple’s petition accuses Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

Miller’s agent and lawyers didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Miller, who has been credited as the first out LGBT person to play a lead role in a major superhero film, has played hyper-verbal outcasts in movies big (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) and small (“We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”).

Miller also has a key role in the upcoming “Harry Potter”-universe film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Entertainmenthollywood

Previous story
Social media explodes during Oscars; TV viewership doesn’t

Just Posted

Sidney resident and author Michael Bociurkiw is analyzing the Russian invasion while based in Lviv, Ukraine, a western city hit by Russian missiles last week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney author in western Ukraine says potential for greater conflict very real

A Greater Victoria mom en route to Mexico without her son’s medication posted a ‘hail Mary’ in a local social media group early one recent morning. Her online plea was answered by West Shore resident Marina Miller, who sprung into action and arranged to have the medication waiting for the family at their hotel. (Kirsten Marten/Facebook)
West Shore mom saves stranger’s family vacation after online plea for medication

Transit ridership numbers are lower than pre-pandemic levels in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
GRIDLOCK: Sooke transit ridership lower since the pandemic

Saanich police detectives confirmed that the man arrested by VicPD officers on Tuesday was the same person wanted in connection with two knifepoint robberies Monday in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect in 3 knifepoint robberies arrested at gunpoint Tuesday in Victoria