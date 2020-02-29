The Glorious Sons ready to wage rock ‘n’ roll war at the Royal Theatre

Kingston band bringing their harder-edged sound to town in March

Kingston rockers The Glorious Sons plan to conquer the Royal Theatre on March 6.

The band will be blasting their stadium rock album A War on Everything to the rafters of the sold-out Victoria venue as they march through their 2020 North American tour.

The Kingston-based sextet’s third LP features the gritty sound which Alternative Press has described as “dirty, sweaty rock.” The shift comes after their more pop-hook heavy sophomore album Young Beauties and Fools.

A War on Everything features songs on anxiety, an increasingly isolated world and the sadness that comes with it. Not to mention the rock n’ roll sound increasingly hard to find on modern radio airwaves and Spotify playlists. Who killed the rock and roller? Frontman Brett Emmons asks over grinding guitars and crisp piano keys in “The Ongoing Speculation Into the Death of Rock and Roll.” According to Billboard Magazine, “maybe the self-aware band thinks [rock] is dying, but they might just be resurrecting it.”

Emmons told houstonpress.com that The Glorious Sons never want to be “one of those bands who sticks to a formula … We want to make rock sound relevant with the times. And it was a personal decision to put more grain in the music and sound more live on this one.”

At the time of this writing, two solo VIP package seats ($194.25 each) remained in the lower level at the Royal. Besides a middle section seat, ticket holders will receive a collection of songs recorded on the 2020 North American Tour of A War On Everything on double 180-gram vinyl, several months after the tour; plus early venue access and a commemorative The Glorious Sons VIP Tour Laminate.

Visit rmts.bc.ca for details on this or other concerts and head over to theglorioussons.com for more on the band.


